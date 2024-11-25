 />

ATHLETICS | Another quartermiler tests positive

KOLKATA

Y. B. Sarangi

After 2018 Asian Games gold medallist V.K. Vismaya, 21-year-old quartermiler Summy has also tested positive for a banned substance.

According to sources, the Services athlete, who achieved her personal best of 53.18 in the heats before winning a silver with 53.46 at the National Federation athletics meet in Bhubaneswar in May last, was tested out-of-competition in Pune a few weeks back.

Even though the substance for which Summy, hailing from Haryana, tested positive could not be confirmed, sources said it might be similar to that for which Vismaya returned a positive result.

Vismaya had tested positive for clomiphene, which comes under the hormone and metabolic modulators category and is prohibited at all times. In the case of females, it is used to treat fertility related issues.

