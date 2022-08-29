Amlan breaks 100m national record

Sports Bureau

Sports Bureau

Amlan Borgohain, who holds the 200m national record, has now added the 100m mark to his name.

The 24-year-old from Assam clocked 10.25s (wind speed +1.8, legal) to break the six-year-old national record of Amiya Kumar Mallick (10.26s) in the 87th all-India inter-Railway athletics championships at Rae Bareli on Monday.

Borgohain’s previous best, 10.34s, came at the National Open in Warangal last year. However, it is not anywhere close to the entry standard (10.00s) for next year’s World Championships in Budapest.

So, what are its chances of being ratified as a national record?

“There is a process. If the process is followed it will be ratified. It is an absolutely super performance by young Amlan,” Adille Sumariwalla, the president of the Athletics Federation of India and a sprinter who ran in the 1980 Moscow Olympics, told The Hindu on Monday.

“I am sure due process will be followed and it will be ratified.”

Meanwhile Stanley Jones, the chairman of AFI’s technical committee, said he would check all the reports before sending Borgohain’s time for ratification.

“I’m waiting for all the reports, photo finish image, wind speed report, dope test report... everything. Let me get those reports and then put it up for ratification,” said Jones.

According to Railway sources, there was dope-testing at the meet.

Meanwhile, Himashree Roy won the women’s 100m in 11.42s while R. Rajesh (46.73s) and Kiran Pahal (53.91s) took the men’s and women’s 400m titles.