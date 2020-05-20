Sport

Athletes and hockey players in quarantine

Cook at SAI Bengaluru dies of cardiac arrest, tests COVID positive

Just when they were about to resume training, after receiving the green signal from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Sports Ministry, athletes and hockey players preparing for next year's Tokyo Olympics suffered a fresh blow after a cook employed with the Sports Authority of India's South Centre in Bengaluru passed away.

The senior cook, who had not been coming to the SAI campus after the lockdown began but had attended a meeting there on May 15, had died of cardiac arrest in a hospital on Monday. His sample had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The SAI confirmed, through a note, that the meeting was attended by 16 members at the auditorium near the administrative block and that social distancing norms were followed. It said that the cook did not interact with any of the players, or the other staff members in the centre.

The SAI release also mentioned that Narinder Batra, Indian Olympic Association president, was fully satisfied with the way the Bengaluru centre has been kept safe and sanitised.

“The SAI administration is doing its best to handle the issue at hand and there is no reason to panic,” the note quoted Batra as saying.

“The athletes did not attend that meeting but two or three from the administrative staff had gone for that. They have been quarantined and we too from Tuesday,” said Jinson Johnson, Asian Games 1500m champion, from the Bengaluru centre on Wednesday.

“About six race walkers and distance runners Gopi and I are here. We also have the Indian men's and women's hockey teams here”.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2020 9:32:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/athletes-and-hockey-players-in-quarantine/article31634753.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY