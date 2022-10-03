Atanu Das makes it to recurve men’s individual summit clash

Y. B. Sarangi
October 03, 2022 21:08 IST

Sports Bureau

AHMEDABAD

Olympian Atanu Das showed his old touch as he made it to the recurve men’s individual summit clash at the Sanskardham archery ground in the National Games here on Monday. He will take on Gurucharan Besra in the final.

Atanu beat Parth Salunkhe 6-0 in the quarterfinals and fellow Olympian Tarundeep Rai 6-0 in the semifinals on his way to the final. 

Tarundeep had beaten another seasoned archer, Jayanta Talukdar, 6-2 in the last-eight. Besra overcame Gaurav Lambe 7-1 in the semifinals.

Anshika Kumari Singh, who got past Simranjeet Kaur 6-4 in the last-four, and Sangeeta, who trounced Avani 6-0 in the semifinal, qualified for the recurve women’s final as established names such as Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari lost prior to the semifinals.

