Assumption to meet St. Joseph’s in final

The host Assumption College’s Sandra, Jaya and Swarna (all in red) attempt to block Providence’s K.M. Anargha in the semifinal of the Golden Jubilee all-Kerala basketball tournament in Changanassery on Tuesday. Photo: Special Arrangement | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

CHANGANASSERY: The host Assumption College will meet Irinjalakuda’s St. Joseph’s in the final of the Golden Jubilee all-Kerala inter-collegiate basketball tournament for women here.

In Tuesday’s semifinals, Assumption defeated Providence (Kozhikode) 69-47 while St. Joseph’s which was trailing 31-42 in the third quarter, bounced back to defeat Mar Ivanios 53-46.

The results (semifinals): Assumption, Chgy 69 (Anu Maria 14, Olivia Shaibu 12) bt Providence, Koz 47 (Anagha Nair 12, Anagha Jagadeesh 11); St. Joseph’s, Ijk 53 (Aleena Seby 13, Lakshmi Raj 10) bt Mar Ivanios, Tvm 46 (Krishna Priya 13, Ameesha Jose 11).

Quarterfinals: Providence 55 (Anagha Jagadeesh 16) bt SN College, Klm 30; St. Joseph’s, Ijk 56 (Aleena Seby 12, Annmaria Johnny 10) bt St Xavier’s, Aluva 38 (Athira Das 15, Aiswaryanath 13).

Masters RCC enters Pooja main phase

KOCHI: Half centuries from P. Rahul and Albin Alias helped Masters RCC defeat host Tripunithura CC ‘A’ by 49 runs in the Navio 72 nd Pooja all-India cricket tournament’s first phase at the Tripunithura Palace Oval on Tuesday.

The victory helped Masters top Pool ‘A’ and enter the tournament’s main phase which begins later this month.

The scores: Masters RCC, Ekm 259/9 in 45 overs (P. Rahul 87, Albin Alias 52, V. Ajith 42, Sin do Michael 35, C.S. Sooraj 3/26, Sivaraj 3/54) bt Tripunithura CC ‘A’, Ekm 210 in 40 overs (K.N. Harikrishnan 51).

Navaz re-elected RSC secretary

KOCHI: S.A.S. Navaz has been re-elected as the secretary of the Regional Sports Centre here for a two-year term.

The Ernakulam District Collector (Renu Raj) is the chairperson of the RSC while the Commissioner of Police (Nagaraju Chakilam) is the president. These are permanent and unelected posts.

The RSC’s elected office-bearers: Vice-president: Anil Joseph. Secretary: S.A.S. Navaz. Treasurer: Jomon K. George. Committee members: Girish Soman (outstanding sportsperson), Babu Joseph, Harry Raphael, V. Manohar Prabhu, Paresh Kumar S. Shah, Rahul Thomas Joseph, Sabu Johny.

