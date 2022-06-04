Asmi Adkar, Kriish Tyagi emerge champions
Rethin & Kandhavel and Aishwarya & Aakruti bag doubles titles
Sports Bureau
Kolhapur
Asmi Adkar and Kriish Tyagi won the girls and boys titles respectively in the Ramesh Desai memorial National under-16 tennis championships at Kolhapur on Saturday.
Asmi defeated N. Harshini 6-1, 7-5 in the final while Kriish had a better fight from Rethin Pranav before prevailing 7-5, 6-4.
Rethin did have the consolation of the doubles title as he and Kandhavel Mahalingam beat Tejas Ahuja and Krish Tyagi in straight sets.
The girls doubles title was bagged by Aishwarya Jadhav and Aakruti Sonkusare.
The singles champions collected 200 ranking points and the runners-up, 100 points.
The results (finals):
Boys: Kriish Tyagi bt Rethin Pranav 7-5, 6-4; Doubles: Rethin Pranav & Kandhavel Mahalingam bt Tejas Ahuja & Kriish Tyagi 6-4, 7-5.
Girls: Asmi Adkar bt N. Harshini 6-1, 7-5; Doubles: Aishwarya Jadhav & Aakruti Sonkusare bt Saily Thakkar & Sreenidhi Balaji 1-6, 6-4, [10-1].
