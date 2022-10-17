Indian medley relay teams strike gold

KUWAIT CITY: The Indian boys and girls medley relay teams struck gold in the fourth Asian youth athletics championships, which ended here on Sunday.

India also topped the medals table with six gold, 11 silver and seven bronze medals.

The results (Indian medallists only):

Boys: Medley relay: 1. India (1:55.20s).

Girls: Medley relay: 1. India (2:12.18s); 2,000m steeplechase: 2. Ekta Pradeep Dey (7.15.53s). Heptathlon: 2. Mubssina Mohammed (4730 points).