Asian Youth and Junior weightlifting fairy day five

August 02, 2023 02:54 am | Updated 02:54 am IST - New Delhi:

Uthra Ganesan

Lifters from Uzbekistan dominated the proceedings in both men and women on Day Five of the Asian Youth and Junior weightlifting championships on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, winning four golds, one silver and two bronze medals.

Khikamillo Khaydarov finished on top in the Youth 73kg category with a total lift of 287kg while Ludmila Elefteriadi totalled 177kg to take the top spot among the women in the 59kg Youth category. India, meanwhile, added two silvers to its tally.

The results (Day 5):

Men: Youth 73kg: Khikmatillo Khaydarov (Uzb, 287kg), B. Venkat Krishna (Ind, 271kg), Isroilbek Ismoilov (Uzb, 264kg); 81kg: Diyorbek Ermatov (Uzb, 319kg), Iliya Pour Salehi (Iri, 313kg), Mohamad Alkateb (Syr, 293kg)

Junior 67kg: Jihye Han (Kor, 193kg), Thi Xien Ha (Vie, 190kg), Reihanen Kari I (Iri, 188kg); 73kg: Worrapot Nasuriwong (Tha, 307kg), Abdulaziz Alimjanov (Uzb, 293kg),Hemant Pal (Nep, 207kg); 81kg: Nursultan Esbergenov (Uzb, 332kg), Gaygysyz Torayev (Tkm, 325kg), Abdollah Beiranvand (Iri, 320kg)

Women: Youth: 59kg: Ludmila Elefteriadi (Uzb, 177kg), Kanittha Saetang (Tha, 176kg), Bellana Harika (Ind, 176kg); 64kg: Seyedehghazaleh Hosseini (Iri, 182kg), Gulalek Kakamyradova (Tkm, 175kg), Hanieh Sedeh Sharifi (Iri, 172kg); Junior 64kg: Fatemeh Keshavarz (Iri, 197kg), Sanapathi Pallavi (Ind, 196kg), Madinabonu Djuraeva (Uzb, 190kg).

