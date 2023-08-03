ADVERTISEMENT

Kapil Sonowal claims bronze in 102kg youth category

August 03, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST

NEW DELHI

Uthra Ganesan

Kapil Sonowal was the lone Indian on the podium as Iranian men dominated the seventh day of the Asian youth and junior wegithlifting championships in Greater Noida on Thursday.

Sonowal totalled 276kg in the men’s 102kg youth category to finish with bronze behind the Iranian duo of Abolfazl Zare (348kg) and Abolfazl Shahvandi Kiani (318kg).

The results:

Men: Youth, 102kg: Abolfazl Zare (Iri, 348kg), Abolfazl Shahvandi Kiani (Iri, 318kg), Kapil Sonowal (Ind, 276kg); +102kg: Taha Moghaddam Nemati (Iri, 366kg), Hamidraza Mohammaditanha (Iri, 350kg), Yu-Cheng Wang (Tpe, 313kg).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior, 102kg: Huijin Jeong (Kor, 350kg), Abolfazl Zare (Iri, 348kg), Jui-Li Lin (Tpe, 318kg).

Women: Youth, 81kg: Anamjan Rustamova (Tkm, 228kg), KooKo Chen (Tpe, 178kg), Hassan Layan Alqurashi (KSA, 128kg).

Junior, 81kg: Anamjan Rustamova (Tkm, 228kg), Nigora Suvonova (Uzb, 206kg), Hsin-Hsiu Wang (Tpe, 194kg).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US