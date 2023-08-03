HamberMenu
Kapil Sonowal claims bronze in 102kg youth category

NEW DELHI

August 03, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST

Uthra Ganesan

Kapil Sonowal was the lone Indian on the podium as Iranian men dominated the seventh day of the Asian youth and junior wegithlifting championships in Greater Noida on Thursday.

Sonowal totalled 276kg in the men’s 102kg youth category to finish with bronze behind the Iranian duo of Abolfazl Zare (348kg) and Abolfazl Shahvandi Kiani (318kg).

The results:

Men: Youth, 102kg: Abolfazl Zare (Iri, 348kg), Abolfazl Shahvandi Kiani (Iri, 318kg), Kapil Sonowal (Ind, 276kg); +102kg: Taha Moghaddam Nemati (Iri, 366kg), Hamidraza Mohammaditanha (Iri, 350kg), Yu-Cheng Wang (Tpe, 313kg).

Junior, 102kg: Huijin Jeong (Kor, 350kg), Abolfazl Zare (Iri, 348kg), Jui-Li Lin (Tpe, 318kg).

Women: Youth, 81kg: Anamjan Rustamova (Tkm, 228kg), KooKo Chen (Tpe, 178kg), Hassan Layan Alqurashi (KSA, 128kg).

Junior, 81kg: Anamjan Rustamova (Tkm, 228kg), Nigora Suvonova (Uzb, 206kg), Hsin-Hsiu Wang (Tpe, 194kg).

