India no match for Australia

K. Keerthivasan BENGALURU

There was never a doubt about Australia’s victory. It was only about the margin of defeat for India. The host was never in the contest in any quarter as it was outplayed 116-49 by a team ranked No. 2 in the world in a Group-A match of the FIBA Asian under-18 women’s basketball championship at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium here on Tuesday. 50 places above India It was a day when all the other higher-ranked teams scripted victories. After the first day was washed out due to heavy rain, the tournament got off to a fine start. In other contests, Chinese Taipei gave a splendid display of its fighting abilities before going down to seventh-ranked Japan 77-90 in Group-B while China showed why it’s ranked World No. 4 when it drubbed Indonesia 91-30 in another Group-B contest. Being stronger and quicker, Australia ran circles around the host from the start. It went up 17-0 within the first five minutes. On the other hand, India took time to get into the groove and that came in the second quarter, where it showed some system and pattern in its game. But Australia proved it belongs to a different league. The results: Div. A: Group-A: Australia 116 (Sophie Burrows 17, Dallas Loughridge 13, Nyadiew Puoch 14, Isobel Borlase 20, Isla Juffermans 18) bt India 49 (Deepthi Raja 14, Sathya Krishnamurthi 12). Korea 81 (Mina Kim 13, Seoyeon Ko 13, Dahyun Lee 12, Jinyoung Park 18, Seonglin Park 14) bt New Zealand 64 (Allyah Leusogi-Ape 16, Lily Parke 12). Group-B: Japan 90 (Yuziyu Yasogawa 23, Haruka Owaki16) bt Chinese Taipei 77 (Yu Lan Chang 10, Yu Wen Hsiao 39); China 91 (Duoling Hu 19, Jing Wang 13, Wenxia Li 16, Qingyang Li 14, Zhongqiu Dou 11) bt Indonesia 30.