India wins gold in girls medley relay

May 01, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST

Sports Bureau

After winning the girls’ 400m gold earlier, Rezoana Mallick Heena claimed the 200m silver and helped India take the medley relay gold in the fifth Asian under-18 athletics championships which concluded in Tashkent on Sunday. The results (Indian medal performances only): Boys: 200m: 3 Abhay Singh (21.39s). 400m hurdles: 2. Bapi Hansda (51.38s). 2,000m steeplechase: 2. Sumit Rathee (5:58.69s). Discus: 2. Ritik (54.03m). Medley relay: 2. India (1:52.96s). ADVERTISEMENT Girls: 200m: 2. Rezoana Mallick Heena (24.38s). Shot put: 3. Anupriya Valliyot Sasi (16.37m). Heptathlon: 2. Mohur Mukherjee (4862 pts). Medley relay: 1. India (Mohur Mukherjee, Abinaya Rataratan, Shireen Ahluwalia, Rezoana Maluck Heena) 2:11.21s. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics athletics, track and field

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.