Diya puts it across Aleena

Third seed Diya Chaudhary defeated top seed Aleena Farid 6-1, 6-4 in the girls’ semifinals of the Asian under-14 tennis tournament at the Vijayant Khand Stadium courts on Friday.

In the final, Diya will play Sherry Sharma, who beat Khushi Gaur 6-3, 6-3.

The boys final will be between top seed Prakaash Sarran and second-seeded Vivaan Bidasaria.

The results:

Boys, semifinals: Prakaash Sarran bt Siddharth Jeebu 6-2, 6-2; Vivaan Bidasaria bt Vanshraj Jalota 6-4, 6-1; Quarterfinals: Prakaash bt Amrit Dhankar 6-4, 6-1; Siddharth bt Varad Undre 7-5, 6-2; Vanshraj bt Shashank Karnati 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Vivaan bt Dishender Lamba 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Girls, semifinals: Diya Chaudhary bt Aleena Farid 6-1, 6-4; Sherry Sharma bt Khushi Gaur 6-3, 6-3.