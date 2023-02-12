ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan boys and Malaysia girls defend title

February 12, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Keerthivasan K 2571

Mission accomplished: The triumphant Pakistan boys team. | Photo Credit: K. Keerthivasan

CHENNAI

Top seed Pakistan outplayed India 2-0 in the boys final of the HCL-21st Asian junior team squash championships here on Sunday. This was Pakistan’s 15th title.

In the first tie, Noor Zaman worked his wrist like magic and outsmarted Krishna Mishra 12-10, 9-11, 13-11, 11-9 with a host of drops from the frontcourt, midcourt and backcourt.

In the opening game, Zaman won points at will and raced to an 8-3 lead. However, Krishna fought back with relentless retrieving and some fine winners, before losing the way. The Indian, however, took a different path in the second game as he pushed Zaman to the backcourt, making him earn his points.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

From the third, Zaman continued to deceive Krishna with delicate drops from all angles, making it a one-way affair.

In another contest, a steady and consistent Hamza Khan gave no chance to Paarth Ambani, making the Indian run from front to back. Hamza won in straight games.

10th crown

In the girls’ section, Malaysia, the top seed, clinched its 10th title and fourth in a row, defeating Hong Kong 2-0.

The results (finals):

Boys: Pakistan bt India 2-0 (Noor Zaman bt Krishna Mishra 12-10, 9-11, 13-11, 11-9; Muhammad Hamza Khan bt Paarth Ambani 11-7, 11-5, 11-4). Bronze: Malaysia & Korea.

Girls: Malaysia bt Hong Kong 2-0 (Aira Binti Azman bt Wai Sze Wing 11-2, 11-9, 11-5; Yasshmita Jadishkumar bt Tse Yee Lam Toby 11-5, 7-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-7). Bronze: Japan & India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

sports event

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US