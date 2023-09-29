HamberMenu
Asian Games | Esha Singh-led Indian 10m air pistol women's team clinches silver

The trio of 18-year-old Esha (579), Palak (577) and Divya TS (575) aggregated 1731 points for their silver medal, while China took the gold with a total of 1736, which is an Asian Games record.

September 29, 2023 08:20 am | Updated 08:20 am IST

PTI
Indian shooter Esha Singh.

Indian shooter Esha Singh. | Photo Credit: ANI

Hangzhou

Teenage shooter Esha Singh led from the front as she guided the Indian women's 10m air pistol team to a silver medal, and India's 14th at the Asian Games here on Friday, September 29, 2023.

The trio of 18-year-old Esha (579), Palak (577) and Divya TS (575) aggregated 1731 points for their silver medal, while China took the gold with a total of 1736, which is an Asian Games record.

Chinese Taipei finished with a bronze, totalling 1723.

Esha and Palak will also have a chance to win individual medals as they both made it to the eight-shooter final, placed fifth and seventh after the qualification round. Divya missed the cut, finishing 10th.

The scores in the qualification round decide the team medallists, while eight top-scoring shooters move into the finals to win individual glory.

Esha had also claimed a silver medal in the women's individual 25m pistol event on Wednesday, while the trio of Manu Bhaker, Esha and Rhythm Sangwan had fired in tandem to shoot the gold medal in the women's 25m pistol team event on the same day.

