Shiva Narwal wins air pistol gold

November 15, 2022 08:28 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Shiva Narwal won the men’s air pistol gold as he beat Park Daehun of Korea 17-13 in the Asian Airgun championship in Daegu, Korea, on Tuesday.

It was another sweep of the gold medals for the Indian team as Sagar Dangi won the junior men’s gold with a 17-13 victory over compatriot Samrat Rana.

The Indian youth men’s and women’s teams also won the gold, beating Korea 16-8 and 16-10 respectively.

The results:

Air pistol: Men: 1. Shiva Narwal 17 (253.7) 578; 2. Park Daehun (Kor) 13 (250.2) 586; 3. Vijayveer Sidhu 248.0 (575); 7. Naveen 145.7 (579).

Junior men: 1. Sagar Dangi 17 (248.6) 581; 2. Samrat Rana 13 (253.7) 576; 3. Mukhammad Kamalov (Uzb) 248.0 (577); 8. Varun Tomar 144.4 (571).

Youth men team: 1. India (Sandeep Bishnoi, Sahil, Amit Sharma) 16 (580) 861; 2. Korea (Lee Taekyung, Kim Dohoon, Kim Dongbin) 8 (568) 864; 3. Uzbekistan 568 (843).

Youth women team: 1. India (Yashasvi Joshi, Kanishka Dagar, Hamavdeep Kaur) 16 (568) 849; 2. Korea (Oh Ye Jin, Choi Yuri, Kim Yeonwoo) 10 (570) 850.

