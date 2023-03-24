HamberMenu
Asia-Oceania World Junior | India beats Thailand; meets Hong Kong for fifth place

In the match for the fifth place, India will play Hong Kong which it had beaten earlier in the league stage

March 24, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Harithashree Venkatesh scored a fighting 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory over Jinnipa Trachoovanich as India beat Thailand 2-0 in the play-off match for the fifth-eighth places in the Asia-Oceania World Junior under-14 girls tennis tournament in Kuching, Malaysia, on Friday.

In the match for the fifth place, India will play Hong Kong which it had beaten earlier in the league stage.

After winning all three matches in the league, India had lost to Kazakhstan 0-2 in the quarterfinals and thus lost the chance to qualify for the world group stage.

The results:

Play-off 5-8: India bt Thailand 2-0 (Harithashree Venkatesh bt Jinnipa Trachoovanich 2-6, 6-1, 6-2; Maaya Rajeshwaran bt Tarita Hongsyok 6-4, 6-3).

