Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto win Guwahati Masters Super 100 title

December 10, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Guwahati

Indian women's doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa on December 10 secured their second Super 100 title with a straight-game win over Chinese Taipei's Sung Shuo Yun and Yu Chien Hui at the Guwahati Masters in Guwahati.

The second-seeded Indian combination, which finished runners-up at the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament last week in Lucknow, beat the world no. 81 combination 21-13, 21-19 in a 40-minute final.

This was the third title for the Indian pair, which had clinched the Abu Dhabi Masters Super 100 and Nantes International Challenge this year.

The Indian duo didn't face much resistance in the opening game as it led 6-2 and kept moving ahead, taking an 11-7 advantage at the interval. After resumption, Ashwini and Tanisha kept dominating the rallies to leave their opponents far behind.

The world no. 28 Indian pair again had a 4-1 lead which swelled to 12-6 in a jiffy but the Taiwanese combination led a fight-back with five straight points to make it 11-12.

Shuo and Chien drew parity at 16-16 and 19-19 but the Indians quelled the challenge, sealing the issue with the required two points.

Ashwini, 34, and 20-year-old Tanisha started playing together only in January this year and were part of India's Asian Games squad which competed in Hangzhou, China in September-October.

One of India's finest doubles exponents, Ashwini has enjoyed a lot of success with Jwala Gutta, winning the 2011 World Championships bronze and the gold and silver medals at the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games respectively.

Ashwini and Jwala had also participated in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics in London and Rio de Janeiro but couldn't cross the group stage on both occasions.

After the 2016 Games, the duo parted ways and Ashwini forged an alliance with N Sikki Reddy. The pair won the 2018 CWG bronze medal, while Ashwini was also instrumental in guiding India to a first-ever mixed team gold in Gold Coast.

Once Ashwini and Sikki parted ways last year, the former started partnering Tanisha, who was born in Dubai.

In fact, Tanisha represented Bahrain and won her first major BWF title at the 2016 Bahrain International Challenge. She moved to India in 2018 and started playing in the domestic circuit, representing Goa.

Three years later, Tanisha made it to the Indian team for the Uber Cup and Sudirman Cup.

Initially, she found success in mixed doubles with Ishaan Bhatnagar, rising to a career-high of world number 18 but an injury to her partner left her stranded as she decided to focus on women's doubles.

After struggling to find a long-term partner, Tanisha finally joined hands with Ashwini and the rest is history.

