Ashwin rejoins India Cements, set to play a big role in Superking Ventures

India off-spinner R. Ashwin has returned to the India Cements group and will play an all-encompassing role in Superking Ventures, a part of Chennai Super Kings. The 37-year-old was with India Cements until 2016 and played for CSK from 2008 to 2015.

Speaking about his move, Ashwin said, “Growing the game and contributing to the cricketing fraternity is my primary focus. I feel elated to be back to where it all began for me.”

K.S. Viswanathan, CEO of Chennai Super Kings Ltd, said, “We are excited to have Ashwin back. He will have a huge role to play at Superkings Ventures and our High-Performance Centre.”

“He is one of the best cricketers from Tamil Nadu and is known for his drive towards excellence. His commitment to the game at any level, be it for India, Tamil Nadu, or even the club, is well known. He will be a great person to guide the centre and nurture the young talents coming through,” added Viswanathan.

CSK’s High-Performance centre is located in Navalur, on the outskirts of Chennai. Ashwin will play a significant role in guiding the centre and the Super Kings academies.

The centre’s ground is ready and other infrastructure is being built. CSK even held a practice session at the venue during the IPL and the venue will also host TNCA first-division matches this year.

Back in CSK?

Following the move, there will be heightened expectations on whether the off-spinner could don the yellow jersey again. But with the IPL set to have a mega auction for 2025 with retentions and no trade window before that, it won’t be straightforward for CSK to get Ashwin back.

Since 2018, Ashwin has been part of Take Solutions and played for its team MRC ‘A’ in the TNCA first division until the last season. Ashwin will be eligible to play for the India Cements teams in the first division (2024-25) that starts on Thursday, though he is unlikely to play in the first few rounds.