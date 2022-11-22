Ashwa Magadheera, Knight In Hooves, Windstorm, Del Mar and Ascoval shine

November 22, 2022 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Ashwa Magadheera, Knight In Hooves, Windstorm, Del Mar and Ascoval shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Nov. 22).

Inner sand:

1000m: Elusive Girl (Jagadeesh), Step Of Destiny (B. Paswan) 1-10.5, 600/41. They finished level.

1200m: Polished Girl (Suraj), Ashwa Yudhvir (Shinde) 1-21, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/38.5. They moved fluently.

Outer sand:

600m: Peyo (rb), Star Glory (rb) 43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Douglas (Srinath) 44. In fine trim.

1000m: Eternal Princess (Suraj) 1-10.5, 600/45. Moved impressively. Fondness Of You (Adarsh), Sagittari (rb) 1-16, 600/45. They moved on the bit. Burmese (Shinde), Love (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Former moved better. Knight In Hooves (Suraj) 1-10, 600/41.5. A good display. Ashwa Magadheera (Suraj) 1-10.5, 600/42. Impressed.

1200m: Del Mar (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-9, 600/40.5. A pleasing display. Windstorm (Shinde) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Pleased.

1400m: Hoofed Wonder (rb), Appsara (rb) 1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45.5. They moved impressively. Measure Of Time (Aliyar), Bruce Almighty (Rayan) 1-44, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Ascoval (Srinath) 1-17, (1,200-600) 38.5. Jumped out smartly. Belli Deepa (R. Pradeep), El Alamein (Rayan), Agera (rb) 1-21, (1,200-600) 37.5. First named pleased. Sociable (Rozario), Montelena (Vaibhav) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished distance ahead. Panama (R. Ravi), Master Of Success (P. Surya), Realia (Chetan K) 1-21, (1,200-600) 38.5. They jumped out well. Radcliff (S. John), Sir Tristan (Antony) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 42. Former showed out. Aherne (S. Shareef) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 41. Took a good jump. Speakers Corner (rb), Golden Ring (Adarsh) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 44. They jumped out well and finished level. Synthesis (Shinde), Touch Of Grey (Suraj) 1-21, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Activated (Srinath), Altamonte (Jagadeesh), Mace (Vivek) 1-21, (1,200-600) 38. Activated impressed. Ricardo (Antony), Elveden (S. John) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished three lengths ahead. Aerospeed (P. Mani), Amazonite (rb) 1-21, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished distance ahead. Lauterbrunnen (Siddaraju), Armory (Rajesh K) 1-20, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Bold Act (Shinde), Fearless Joey (Suraj) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. They took a smart jump and finished together. Listen To Me (Shreyas), Jai Vikram (Jagadeesh), The Beginning (B. Paswan) 1-20, (1,200-600) 39. Listen To Me Pleased. Tripitaka (rb), Kulsum (Rozario), Red Lucifer (Vaibhav) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 41. First two named were the pick. The Omega Man (Naveen K), Amazing Luck (P. Mani) 1-19.5, (1,200-600) 39. Former put up a fine display. Shamrock (Suraj), Sheer Bliss (Adarsh) 1-21, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Watchmystars (Rozario), Kensington Court (rb) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished three lengths ahead.