Ashoka claims Darley Arabian Million

Trainer D. Netto’s Ashoka, ridden by A.A. Vikrant, won the Darley Arabian Million (Gr. 3), the main event of Monday’s (Feb. 14) races here. The winner is owned by Mr. Prabhakar Chowdary Tripuraneni & Mrs. T. Rohini.

1. RED SATIN PLATE (DIV. I) (1,800m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III): WOT'S UP JAY (Santosh Raj) 1, Arrowtown (Deepak Singh) 2, Special And Thong (B.R. Kumar) 3 and Astronaut (P. Gaddam) 4. 1-1/2, Nk and 3/4. 1m 55. 31s. ₹21 (w), 14, 14 and 13 (p). SHP: 36, THP: 48, SHW: 14 and 16, FP: 53, Q: 33, Tanala: 133. Favourite: Wot's Up Jay. Owner: Mr. Maddali Sai Kumar. Trainer: G. Shashikanth.

2. NARAYANPET PLATE (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: SENSIBILITY (R. Ajinkya) 1, Speaking Of Love (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Pleroma (Akshay Kumar) 3 and The Akhanda (Ashad Asbar) 4. 2-3/4, 2-1/2 and 1/2. 1m 26. 51s. ₹14 (w), 11, 20 and 18 (p). SHP: 75, THP: 46, SHW: 11 and 52, FP: 58, Q: 54, Tanala: 198. Favourite: Sensibility. Owners: Mr. Jatin L. Trivedi & Mr. Nitin H. Jain. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

3. MEDCHAL PLATE (DIV. II) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): N R I TOUCH (Abhay Singh) 1, Exotic Dancer (B.R. Kumar) 2, Thunder Road (Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Ambitious Star (Nakhat Singh) 4. Not run: Aswha Rajauri. 1/2, 3/4 and 3/4. 1m 12. 57s. ₹238 (w), 50, 64 and 13 (p). SHP: 124, THP: 75, SHW: 107 and 91, FP: 7,215, Q: 2,885, Tanala: 20, 118. Favourite: Hot Seat. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Reddy Male. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

4. MEDCHAL PLATE (DIV. I) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): HASHTAG (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Silk (Gaurav Singh) 2, Top In Class (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Garnet (A.A. Vikrant) 4. Nk, 1-1/4 and 1/2. 1m 12. 37s. ₹81 (w), 25, 14 and 12 (p). SHP: 48, THP: 69, SHW: 39 and 24, FP: 461, Q: 186, Tanala: 1,201. Favourite: Top In Class. Owners: Mr. Chitturi Krishna Kannaiah. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

5. JOGULAMBA GADWAL PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): ISRA (Aneel) 1, Miss Little Angel (Santosh Raj) 2, Sorry Darling (Rafique Sk.) 3 and Silver Bells (R. Ajinkya) 4. Nose, 1-1/4 and 3/4. 1m 39. 17s. ₹36 (w), 18, 25 and 26 (p). SHP: 126, THP: 49, SHW: 22 and 68, FP: 564, Q: 230, Tanala: 4,900. Favourite: Isra. Owner: Mr. Syed Mohiuddin Mufeed. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

6. DARLEY ARABIAN MILLION (Gr.3) (1,200m), 3-y-o only: ASHOKA (A.A. Vikrant) 1, Superlative (R. Ajinkya) 2, Ballerina (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Essential (Mukesh Kumar) 4. Sh, Hd and 6-3/4. 1m 12. 42s. ₹35 (w), 14 and 20 (p). SHP: 37, THP: 86, SHW: 14 and 27, FP: 393, Q: 171, Tanala: 418. Favourite: Ballerina. Owners: Mr. Prabhakar Chowdary Tripuraneni & Mrs. T. Rohini. Trainer: D. Netto.

7. CHIEF JUSTICE TROPHY (2,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): N R I INFINITY (B.R. Kumar) 1, Bandit King (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Just Incredible (A.A. Vikrant) 3 and Beauty Flame (B. Nikhil) 4. 2-3/4, Nk and Nk 2m 32. 40s. 37 (w), 15, 14 and 49 (p). SHP: 62, THP: 90, SHW: 23 and 30, FP: 154, Q: 101, Tanala: 4,171. Favourite: Bold Bidding. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Reddy Male. Trainer: G. Shashikanth.

8. RED SATIN PLATE (DIV. II) (1,800m), rated upto 25 (Cat. III): NEW HUSTLE (B. Nikhil) 1, Cash Register (Surya Prakash0 2, Royal Avenger (Rafique Sk.) 3 and Southern Lady (Afroz Khan) 4. Not run: N R I City. 3, Nk and 2-3/4. 1m 55. 08s. ₹31 (w), 13, 16 and 60 (p). SHP: 60, THP: 216, SHW: 18 and 24, FP: 155, Q: 91, Tanala: 2,339. Favourite: New Hustle. Owner: Mr. L. Arun Kumar. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹80,350 (7 tkts.), 30%: 9.642 (25 tkts.).

Treble (i): 562 (88 tkts.), (ii): 11,577 (3 tkts.), (iii): 1,303 (66 tkts.).

Mini jackpot (i): 10, 499 (4 tkts.), (ii): 6,406 (20 tkts.).