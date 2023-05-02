May 02, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Olympian Ashish Kumar Chaudhary (80kg) overcame a tough challenge from Iranian Meysam Gheshlaghi to record a 4-1 win and enter the pre-quarterfinals of the World boxing championships in Tashkent on Tuesday.

In a trading of explosive punches, Ashish seized the initiative by landing lusty combinations in the first period of the opening round contest. Following a slow start, 2021 Asian silver medallist Gheshlaghi impressed with well-directed hooks and uppercuts.

The Iranian closed the gap and showed more aggression to connect a few headshots, but Ashish, also an Asian silver medallist, executed decent counters to stay ahead.

The taller Ashish displayed his fine footwork and evasive techniques to score off counters in the final three minutes and take the bout.

He will face top-seeded Cuban Arlen Lopez Cardona next.

Harsh Choudhary (86kg) suffered a 0-5 loss to Australian Billy McAllister.

Harsh relied on his counter-attacks against McAllister’s superb combinations. The Indian, who received medical attention for a cut on his right eyebrow midway through the second and third rounds, fought bravely before bowing out.

