Ashi-Swapnil combine strikes gold

:

Ashi Chouksey and Swapnil Kusale beat Daria Tykhova and Serhiy Kulish of Ukraine 16-12 for the gold medal in the 50-metre rifle mixed team event in the shooting World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.

It was the second gold for India, and the third medal for Swapnil, who had won the individual silver behind Kulish apart from the team silver.

After staying close to the Ukraine team in two stages of qualification, the Indian pair did well to strike its best in the gold match.

The first Indian team of Anjum Moudgil and Deepak Kumar finished seventh and missed qualifying for a medal match by two points.

With two gold and three silver, India is in the second spot in the medals table behind Korea which has three gold and three bronze. Ukraine, France, and Serbia were the other teams to win two gold medals each, while Australia, Poland, Croatia, Bulgaria, Denmark, Kuwait, US, Finland, Czech Republic, Greece, Iran and Norway won at least one gold medal.

The results:

50m rifle 3-position: Mixed team: 1. India-2 (Ashi Chouksey, Swapnil Kusale) 16 (583) 881; 2. Ukraine (Daria Tykhova, Serhiy Kulish) 12 (583) 884; 3. Poland (Aneta Stankiewicz, Tomasz Bartnik) 17 (581) 887; 4. Korea (Kim Sangdo, Lee Eunseo) 11 (581) 879; 7. India-1 (Anjum Moudgil, Deepak Kumar) 579 (879).