Ashakiran breaks 800m meet record

Kerala’s Ashlin emerged the fastest boy. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kerala’s Abhiram won the boys 400m title. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

BHOPAL

ADVERTISEMENT

Jharkhand’s 15-year-old Ashakiran Barla, a semifinalist at last month’s under-20 World championships in Colombia, broke the girls 800m meet record in the 17th National youth athletics championships here on Sunday.

Long jumper Mubssina Mohammed won Lakshwadeep’s first National-level gold in athletics.

Kerala’s Ashlin Alexander and Maharashtra’s Sakshi Champalal Chavan emerged the fastest boy and girl of the championships, winning the 100m crowns while Kerala’s P. Abhiram and Maharashtra’s Isha Rajesh Jadhav were the fastest quartermilers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The results (gold medallists only):

Boys: 100m: Ashlin Alexander (Ker) 10.87s. 400m: P. Abhiram (Ker) 48.56s. 800m: Bopanna K. Thelapanda (Kar) 1:56.12s. Pole vault: Kuldeep Kumar (UP) 4.80m. Discus: Atul (Har) 57.44m. Decathlon: A.S. Arvind (TN) 5392 points.

Girls: 100m: Sakshi C. Chavan (Mah) 12.22s. 400m: Isha Rajesh Jadhav (Mah) 55.39s. 800m: Ashakiran Barla (Jha) 2:08.45s MR, OR 2:08.56. High jump: Pavana Nagaraj (Kar) 1.68m. Long jump: Mubssina Mohammed (Lak) 5.90m. 5,000m walk: Arti (Har) 24:33.15s.