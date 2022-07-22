Aryan in semifinals

Sports Bureau

Sports Bureau

Top seed Aryan Arora defeated Tanishq Jadhav 9-6 to make the boys semifinals of the AITA National series under-18 tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy in Jhajjar.

Skandha Prasanna Rao, Jason David and Kavin Karthik were the others to make the semifinals of the boys’ event. In the girls’ section, Samaira Malik, Riya Sachdeva and Asmi Adkar made the last four.

Rain played havoc with the schedule, leaving a big question mark on the completion of the event on the clay courts, as was the case last week in a similar tournament at the same venue.

The results:

U-18: Boys (quarterfinals): Aryan Arora bt Tanishq Jadhav 9-6; Skandha Prasanna Rao bt Siddhant Sharma 9-6; Jason David bt Vansh Nandal 9-7; Kavin Karthik bt Deepam Malik 9-2; Pre-quarterfinals: Aryan bt Sagar Kumar 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; Tanishq bt Mayank Sharma 2-6, 6-3, 6-1; Skandha bt Pranav Mishra 6-2, 6-1; Siddhant bt Parag Jain 6-1, 6-3; Vansh bt Madhav Sharma 6-3, 6-1; Jason bt Ritvik Nadikude 6-3, 6-4; Deepam bt Swastik Sharma 6-4, 6-4; Kavin bt Manish Yadav 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

Girls (quarterfinals): Samaira Malik bt Raja Sarvagnya Kilaru 9-2; Riya Sachdeva bt Mahika Khanna 9-4; Asmi Adkar bt Ishi Maheshwari 9-2.; Pre-quarterfinals: Samaira bt Bhumika Rohilla 6-4, 3-6, 6-1; Raja Sarvagnya bt Aarushi Raval 6-4, 1-6, 6-2; Aakruti Sonkusare bt Diva Malik 6-4, 6-3; Laxmi Sri Dandu bt Kkaira Chetnani 7-5, 6-0; Mahika bt Harleen Kaur Dhanda 6-2, 6-3; Riya bt Suhani Gaur 6-1, 6-2; Ishi bt Harnoor Kaur Sidhu 6-2, 7-6(7); Asmi bt Kumkum Kumari 6-2, 6-1.