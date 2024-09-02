ADVERTISEMENT

Arya leaps to gold in men’s long jump 

Published - September 02, 2024 03:05 pm IST

Achal Ashwin

Arya S (620) of Railways. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Railways’ S. Arya leapt to gold in the men’s long jump event in the 63rd National open athletics championship at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Sunday. 

Arya’s second jump of 7.89m was enough to clinch gold, ahead of M. Yahiya (7.78m) and Jagroop (7.65m). 

Arya continued his good run at this venue, having won the Indian Grand Prix held here earlier this year. 

New meet records were set by Amit (2:38:00) and Payal (3:02:24) in the men’s and women’s 35km walk events respectively. 

The men’s 35km walk national record of 2:29:56, held by 2022 Asian Games bronze medallist Ram Baboo, did not come under threat. 

The women’s 35km walk national record - set by Manju (2:57:54) in Ranchi last year - also remained intact. 

The Karnataka team, comprising of Kaveri Patel, Jyothika, T. Daneshwari and S.S. Sneha, won the women’s 4x100m relay. 

