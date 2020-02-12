Arun Kumar quits as Pondicherry coach

Pondicherry head coach J. Arun Kumar has stepped down in the middle of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 campaign.
He confirmed the development to Sportstar on Wednesday, but refused to reveal the reason behind it. The Cricket Association of Puducherry officials claimed that Arun Kumar had quit due to “health reasons.”
With its chances of qualifying for the quarterfinals still alive — Pondicherry has 41 points from eight games in the Plate group — C.S. Suresh Kumar has taken over.
Arun Kumar had joined Pondicherry last year after helping Siechem Madurai Panthers triumph in the TNPL in 2018.
The 45-year old Arun Kumar also worked as the batting coach for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL.
