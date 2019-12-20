Sport

Arteta appointed Arsenal head coach

Mikel Arteta.

Mikel Arteta.  

more-in

Mikel Arteta has been appointed head coach of English Premier League side Arsenal meaning a return to the club he played more than 100 games for.

The 37-year-old Spaniard, who played for the Gunners from 2011-2016, signed a three-and-a-half year contract and ends a three-year stay as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City.

He replaces compatriot Unai Emery, who was sacked last month.

“We’re delighted to announce Mikel Arteta is joining the club as our head coach on Sunday,” read an Arsenal statement.

“Mikel, a former club captain, played for us for five seasons from 2011 to 2016 and has signed a three-and-a-half year contract.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Football Sport
soccer
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2019 10:47:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/arteta-appointed-arsenal-head-coach/article30361830.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY