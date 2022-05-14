Arrowette, Forseti, Winmylove, Angel Bliss, Philosophy, Tranquilo and Royal Glory please

Riaz Babu May 14, 2022 17:42 IST

Riaz Babu May 14, 2022 17:42 IST

Arrowette, Forseti, Winmylove, Angel Bliss, Philosophy, Tranquilo, and Royal Glory pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (May 14).

Outer sand:600m: Varenna (Afroz K) 45. Easy. Bentaya (Arul) 45. Moved freely. Alexis Zorba (Rajesh B) 43.5. Moved well. Ballerina (Vivek) 43. Strode out well. Prince O’ War (rb), Gimme (rb) 45.5. They moved freely. The Strikingly (Ramesh K), Lycurgus (rb) 43. They finished together. Mark One (rb), Bramastram (rb) 43. They shaped well. The Sense (rb) 45. Moved on the bit. Matera (Oliver) 42. Moved impressively. Baba Voss (Mark) 43.5. In fine trim. Altamonte (Vivek) 43.5. Moved freely. Ayr (Afroz K), Bangor On Dee (rb) 45. They moved on the bit. Chul Bul Rani (rb) 41.5. Impressed. Golden Memory (Darshan) 44.5. Worked well. Artiana (Darshan) 44.5. Easy. Cinco De Mayo (Mark) 43.5. Moved well.

1000m: Etosha (Likith) 1-14.5, 600/43. In fine condition. Phoenix Surprise (D. Patel) 1-15, 600/44. Strode out well. Spirit (D. Patel), Sicily (Oliver) 1-13.5, 600/43. They finished together. Skiathos (Oliver) 1-11, 600/42. Pleased. Allattraction (Dhebe), Clever Hans (P. Surya) 1-13, 600/42.5. They moved together. Saddler’s Legacy (Saddam H) 1-13, 600/42. Former finished five lengths ahead. Del Mar (Rozario), Embosom (Arul) 1-11, 600/43. They moved impressively. Pete’s Dragon (Oliver) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Keystone (S. John) 1-13, 600/45. In fine trim. Shivalik Kiss (R. Ravi) 1-12, 600/42. Worked well. Three Aces (Saqlain) 1-12, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Klockner (P. Surya) 1-16, 600/45.5. Easy.

1200m: Royal Glory (Hindu S), Prince Abbess (Md. Akram) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/41.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Tranquilo (Arul), Archway (S. John) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Former started three lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Philosophy (Md. Akram), Adjustment (R. Ajinkya) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Former started three lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Sweet Talk (K. Nazil), Kodava Streak (S. John) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Angel Bliss (S. John), Stars Above (Mudassar) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Former finished three lengths in front. Arcana (Khurshad) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. mpressed. Psychic Warrior (Arul) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. Ripple N Storm (Ashok K), Urban Borbon (S. Shareef) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/43.5. They moved freely. Winmylove (S. John) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A good display. Speaking Of Love (P. Trevor), Corfe Castle (Afroz K) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. They moved nicely. Arrowette (P. Trevor) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved attractively. Mitsuro (Rozario), Chisox (Arul) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former finished a length ahead. Dear Lady (rb), Geographique (N.S. Parmar) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. They shaped well. Jersey Legend rb), Johnnie Black (Afroz K) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Former showed out. Striking Melody (Dhebe), Striking Memory (Darshan) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Flying Quest (rb), Russian Romance (Salman K) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. They moved impressively.

1400m: Forseti (P. Trevor), Analect (S. Shareef) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41.5. Former moved fluently and finished four lengths ahead. Hope Island (S. John) 1-45, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Pleased.