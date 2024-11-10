ADVERTISEMENT

Aronian claims solitary win on a day of draws

Published - November 10, 2024 04:50 am IST - CHENNAI

Top Indians Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrathi drew with Iranians Parham Maghsoodloo and Amin Tabatabaei

S. Prasanna Venkatesan

Levon Aronian vs  Maxime Vachier-Lagrave ( not in picture ) playing at Chennai Grand Masters Tournament 2024 in Chennai on Friday, November 9, 2024 | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

Levon Aronian (US) secured the only win of the day in the Masters section, as he beat Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in the fifth round of the second edition of the Chennai Grandmasters classical chess tournament at the Anna Centenary Library auditorium here on Saturday (November 9, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it was a good game. Maybe, I didn’t play precisely early on. But then, from the position that I got I think I played good moves,” said Aronian after the win.

“It wasn’t good. I made a very big mistake and it was very difficult to defend,” said Vachier-Lagrave.

ADVERTISEMENT

Serbia’s Alexey Sarana, who drew with Aravindh Chithambaram, said he had an off day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I was a bit tired today. I didn’t play a very convincing game. I wasn’t better at any moment in this game and was just worse,” said Sarana.

Top Indians Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrathi drew with Iranians Parham Maghsoodloo and Amin Tabatabaei.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Challengers section, V. Pranav’s four-game winning streak ended as he drew with Raunak Sadhwani.

R. Vaishali too drew with D. Harika.

“After a point, we couldn’t find a way to improve and repeated the moves. But I think at some point, I was better,” said Vaishali.

ADVERTISEMENT

On her overall performance so far, she said: “It could’ve been much better. I’m not very happy with the way I’ve played.”

Only Karthikeyan Murali emerged victorious, versus Abhimanyu Puranik, on the day.

Arjun Erigaisi (4) in the Masters and V. Pranav (4.5) in the Challengers continue to be in the sole lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

The results (fifth round, Indians unless mentioned): Masters: Vidit Gujrathi (1.5) drew with Amin Tabatabaei (Irn, 3); Levon Aronian (US, 3.5) bt Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 2); Alexey Sarana (Ser, 1.5) drew with Aravindh Chithambaram (2.5); Arjun Erigaisi drew (4) with Parham Maghsoodloo (Irn, 2).

Challengers: M. Pranesh (2.5) drew with Leon Luke Mendonca (3.5); V. Pranav (4.5) drew with Raunak Sadhwani (3); D. Harika (1) drew with R. Vaishali (1); Abhimanyu Puranik (2) lost to Karthikeyan Murali (2.5).

EOM

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

sport / chess

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US