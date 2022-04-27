Arnav and Aditya put India in quarterfinals

The local pair wins the decisive doubles to beat Jordan

Cho Se Hyuk helped Korea beat Australia and top the league phase in the Asia-Oceania World Junior tennis in Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Arnav Paparkar pulled India out of trouble in partnership with Aditya Mor as the host qualified for the quarterfinals with a 2-1 victory over Jordan in the Asia-Oceania World Junior Tennis under-14 boys tournament at the DLTA Complex on Wednesday.

Jordan did well to win the second singles through Malek El-Qurneh after Arnav had won the first singles. In the decisive doubles, the Indian boys fought bravely to beat the Jordan pair 6-3, 6-4.

To meet Korea

India finished second in the group behind Japan. Thus, for the quarterfinals, India drew Group-A topper Korea which beat Australia 2-1, thanks to the efficiency of Cho Se Hyuk who won his singles and doubles matches.

With the top four teams qualifying for the World Group competition scheduled later in the season in Europe, the teams will be at their competitive best in the knock-outs on Thursday.

In the other quarterfinals, Kazakhstan will play Hong Kong, Australia will be challenged by Thailand, and Japan will face Indonesia.

The results (league):

Group-A: Korea bt Australia 2-1; Lebanon bt Syria 2-1.

Group-B:India bt Jordan 2-1 (Arnav Paparkar bt Amir Jaber 6-0, 6-2; Tanussh Ghildyal lost to Malek El-Qurneh 4-6, 2-6; Aditya Mor & Arnav bt El-Qurneh & Jaber 6-3, 6-4); Japan bt Uzbekistan 3-0.

Group-C: Thailand bt Iran 2-1; Hong Kong bt Malaysia 3-0.

Group-D: Indonesia bt Sri Lanka 3-0; Kazakhstan bt Pakistan 3-0.