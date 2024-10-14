GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arjun on a record-breaking spree, sprint double for Ashlin

Updated - October 14, 2024 03:40 am IST - THENIPALAM

Sports Bureau
Arjun Pradeep broke the under-20 men's 400m and 400m hurdles meet records.

Arjun Pradeep broke the under-20 men’s 400m and 400m hurdles meet records. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Thiruvananthapuram’s Arjun Pradeep broke the 10-year-old under-20 men’s 400m hurdles meet record in the 68th Kerala State junior athletics championships which concluded at the Calicut University Stadium here on Sunday.

Arjun had earlier bettered the 19-year-old 400m meet record clocking 45.45s while Ernakulam’s K.C. Servan rewrote the eight-year-old meet record in the under-20 men’s discus throw.

Alappuzha’s Ashlin Alexander finished with a sprint double, taking the under-20 men’s 100 and 200m while Palakkad’s S. Megha emerged as the fastest under-20 woman.

Ashlin Alexander, who emerged as the fastest under-20 man, finished with a sprint double by taking the men's 200m too.

Ashlin Alexander, who emerged as the fastest under-20 man, finished with a sprint double by taking the men’s 200m too. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Palakkad also took the overall team title with 340 points while Thiruvananthapuram (258.25) finished second.

Select results (gold medallists only):

Men: Under-20: 200m: Ashlin Alexander (Alp) 22.21s. 800M: J. Bejoy (Pkd) 1:52.33s. 3000M: Christo Mathew (Idk) 9:42.77s. 400M hurdles: Arjun Pradeep (Tvm) 52.01s MR, OR 52.84. 3000m steeple chase: Alan Biju (Ekm) 10:05.55s. Triple jump: Mohammed Muhassin (Mlp) 14.94m. Javelin throw: P. Rahan (Mlp) 48.14m.

Saturday’s events: 100m: Ashlin Alexander (Alp) 10.84s. 5000M: A. Arun Kumar (Pkd) 16:01.76s. High jump: Parthiv Vinod (Koz) 1.99m. Discus throw: K.C. Servan (Ksd) 50.42m MR, OR 48.41. Decathlon: Abhinav Suneesh (Tvm) 5655 pts. 4X400m relay: Malappuram (3:27.80s).

Friday’s events: 400m: Arjun Pradeep (Tvm) 47.45s MR, OR 47.94. 1500m: S. Indranathan (Ekm) 4:07.54s. 110M hurdles: V.P. Rahil Sakeer (Mlp) 14.12s. 10,000m race walk: K. Jithin Raj (Ekm) 47:42.39s. Long jump: Sawan Reginold (Pkd) 7.31m. Pole vault: Sivadev Rajeev (Ekm) 4.50m. Hammer throw: Adwaith Santhosh (Ekm) 50.57m. 4X100m: Palakkad (44.05s).

Under-18: 110m hurdles: K. Kiran (Pkd) 13.80s MR, OR 13.97.

Women: Under-20: 200m: Sreena Narayanakutty (Ktm) 25.18s. 800M: J.S. Nivedya (Mlp) 2:23.11s. 400M hurdles: Antreesa Mathew (Idk) 1:05.92s. 3000M steeple chase: Swathika Sajeev (Mlp) 13:26.85s. Triple jump: Janice Treesa Regi (Ekm) 12.35m. Pole vault: S. Arathy (Ktm) 3.00m.

Saturday’s events: 100m: S. Megha (Pkd) 12.09s. 5000M: V. Anjana (Pkd) 20:14.85s. High jump: K. Akhilamol (Tvm) 1.63m. Shot put: Akhila Raju (Ksd) 12.49m. 4X400m: Kottayam (4:31.58s.).

Friday’s events: 400M: Sandramol Sabu (Tvm) 56.74s. 1500M: Devika Ben (Ekm) 4:57.39s. 100M hurdles: Antreesa Mathew (Idk) 16.00s. 10,000m race walk: V.B. Nayana (Pkd) 54:06.62s. Discus throw: Akhila Raju (Ksd) 46.52m MR, or 45.51. 4X100M relay: Palakkad (52.17s).

Mixed: 4x400m relay: Kottayam (3:42.88s MR, OR 3:42.97).

Published - October 14, 2024 03:39 am IST

