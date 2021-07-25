Sport

Arjun and Arvind finish third in lightweight double sculls repechage, qualify for semifinals

The Olympic rings at the Tokyo Olympic Games at Yoyogi National Stadium, in Tokyo. | Photo Credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos
PTI Tokyo 25 July 2021 07:41 IST
Updated: 25 July 2021 07:49 IST

The semifinals will be on July 27.

Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh qualified for the semifinals of the men’s lightweight double sculls repechage at the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo on Sunday.

The Indian duo clocked 6:51.36 to finish in the third place at the Sea Forest Waterway.

Poland's Jerzy Kowalski and Artur Mikolajczewski finished at the top with a timing of 6:43.44, followed by Spain’s Caetano Horta Pombo and Manel Balastegui, who clocked 6:45.71 in the repechage 2.

Advertising
Advertising

The semifinals will be on July 27.

Comments
More In Sport
Read more...