Arjun and Arvind finish third in lightweight double sculls repechage, qualify for semifinals

25 July 2021 07:41 IST

The semifinals will be on July 27.

Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh qualified for the semifinals of the men’s lightweight double sculls repechage at the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo on Sunday.

The Indian duo clocked 6:51.36 to finish in the third place at the Sea Forest Waterway.

Poland's Jerzy Kowalski and Artur Mikolajczewski finished at the top with a timing of 6:43.44, followed by Spain’s Caetano Horta Pombo and Manel Balastegui, who clocked 6:45.71 in the repechage 2.

