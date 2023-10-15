Arctic Open: P.V. Sindhu goes down to Zhi Yi Wang in semifinals

October 15, 2023 04:13 am | Updated 04:13 am IST - Vantaa (Finland)

Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu's bid for a title came to an end in the Arctic Open, as the eighth seed went down fighting to fifth seed Zhi Yi Wang of China here on Saturday.

Sindhu lost the opening game 12-21 before bouncing back in the second 21-11. However, the Chinese upped the ante in the final game, beating Sindhu 21-7.

The Indian had begun the tournament with a win over Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the opening round, followed by a straight game victory over Hsu Wen-chi of Taiwan in the second round.

In the quarterfinal, Sindhu prevailed over Nguyễn Thùy Linh of Vietnam before her semifinal loss that ended India's run in the tournament.

Sindhu recently also participated in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, where she could not progress beyond the quarterfinal stage in the women's singles competition.