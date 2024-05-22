GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Tarundeep and Deepika among top-ranked Indian archers

Published - May 22, 2024 05:38 pm IST - Yecheon (South Korea)

Y. B. Sarangi

Seasoned archers Tarundeep Rai (sixth, 681) and Deepika Kumari (fourth, 677) emerged as the top-ranked male and female Indians respectively after the recurve qualification round in the Archery World Cup Stage-2 here on Wednesday.

Tarundeep was followed by B. Dhiraj (11th, 678), Mrinal Chauhan (21st, 673), Pravin Jadhav (25th, 671).

The Indian men’s team (2032) was placed second behind Korea (2051).

Bhajan Kaur (34th, 653), Ankita Bhakat (49th, 646) and Komalika Bari (92nd, 625) were ranked much lower than Deepika. The Indian women’s team took the sixth position with 1976 points, while the mixed team was second with 1358 because of Tarundeep and Deepika’s higher ranks.

In compound, the second-ranked Indian women’s team, comprising V. Jyothi Surekha, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami, received a bye and got the better of Italy 236-234 and USA 233-229 to set up a title clash with Turkey.

The Indian men, including Priyansh, Prathamesh Fuge and Abhishek Verma, beat Vietnam 235-212 and Denmark 236-236 (shoot-off: 30*-30, shot closer to centre). India was beaten by the USA 235-235 (29-27) in the semifinals and by Australia 233-233 (30*-30) in the bronze contest to finish outside the medal brackets.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.