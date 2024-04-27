April 27, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST

Winning gold seems to have become a habit for ace women’s archer V. Jyothi Surekha.

After claiming three yellow metals in the 2023 Asian Games, the 27-year-old scripted another memorable chapter by clinching three gold medals in the ongoing World Cup in Shanghai on Saturday.

The Vijayawada-based World No. 3 topped the women’s individual, mixed event (partnering Abhishek Verma) and women’s team gold (with Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur).

She now owns an incredible eight gold, four silver and seven bronze medals in the World Cups.

“I did not expect to win the individual gold as my performance was not upto the mark. That way, it is a terrific feeling to win three gold,” Surekha told The Hindu.

“The pre-World Cup expectations were high given the kind of performances we came up with last year, especially in the compound bow category. In that context, winning four gold and a silver in this World Cup is truly something special,” Surekha said.

Surekha has been in the international circuit for the last 16 years and winning medals almost every year.

Parents’ support

She keeps herself motivated thanks to the unwavering support of her parents.

“It is a pity that the compound bow category doesn’t figure even in the 2028 Olympics despite all efforts. It hurts a bit but again it is something which is not in our hands,” Surekha said.

“I always felt that your achievements, and not words, should speak. The hectic schedule sometimes makes me think about taking a break, but the passion for the sport keeps me motivated.”

She added: “I felt good when I emulated Deepika Akka’s feat of winning three gold in a single World Cup. I dedicate these medals to my parents for their amazing support.

