September 11, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST

Sports Bureau

B. Dhiraj finished fourth as he lost the bronze medal match to Olympic silver medallist Mauro Nespoli of Italy in the recurve men’s individual competition at the Archery World Cup Final in Hermosillo, Mexico.

Dhiraj, a World Cup Stage-1 bronze winner this year and the lone Indian recurve archer in fray in the Final, shocked two-time Olympic champion Kim Woojin of Korea 6-2 (28-29, 30-28, 30-28, 29-26) in the quarterfinals but lost to another Korean, top seed World championships team gold winner Lee Woo Seok, 7-1 (28-28, 30-27, 30-28, 29-28) in the semifinals.

The 22-year-old Indian fought well against Nespoli before losing 6-5 (30-29, 27-27, 25-29, 27-26, 27-28, 10-9) via a shoot-off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brazilian World No. 1 Marcus D’Almeida won the gold medal beating Seok 6-4.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.