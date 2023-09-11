ADVERTISEMENT

Dhiraj finishes fourth

September 11, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST

Sports Bureau

B. Dhiraj finished fourth as he lost the bronze medal match to Olympic silver medallist Mauro Nespoli of Italy in the recurve men’s individual competition at the Archery World Cup Final in Hermosillo, Mexico.

Dhiraj, a World Cup Stage-1 bronze winner this year and the lone Indian recurve archer in fray in the Final, shocked two-time Olympic champion Kim Woojin of Korea 6-2 (28-29, 30-28, 30-28, 29-26) in the quarterfinals but lost to another Korean, top seed World championships team gold winner Lee Woo Seok, 7-1 (28-28, 30-27, 30-28, 29-28) in the semifinals.

The 22-year-old Indian fought well against Nespoli before losing 6-5 (30-29, 27-27, 25-29, 27-26, 27-28, 10-9) via a shoot-off.

Brazilian World No. 1 Marcus D’Almeida won the gold medal beating Seok 6-4.

