HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Dhiraj finishes fourth

September 11, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST

Yajnabalkya Sarangi 9417

Sports Bureau

B. Dhiraj finished fourth as he lost the bronze medal match to Olympic silver medallist Mauro Nespoli of Italy in the recurve men’s individual competition at the Archery World Cup Final in Hermosillo, Mexico.

Dhiraj, a World Cup Stage-1 bronze winner this year and the lone Indian recurve archer in fray in the Final, shocked two-time Olympic champion Kim Woojin of Korea 6-2 (28-29, 30-28, 30-28, 29-26) in the quarterfinals but lost to another Korean, top seed World championships team gold winner Lee Woo Seok, 7-1 (28-28, 30-27, 30-28, 29-28) in the semifinals.

The 22-year-old Indian fought well against Nespoli before losing 6-5 (30-29, 27-27, 25-29, 27-26, 27-28, 10-9) via a shoot-off.

Brazilian World No. 1 Marcus D’Almeida won the gold medal beating Seok 6-4.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.