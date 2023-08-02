August 02, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST

The Indian compound women’s team, consisting of V. Jyothi Surekha, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur, held its nerve to enter the final of the World archery championships here on Wednesday.

The second-ranked Indian women got a bye and defeated Turkey 230-228 and Chinese Taipei 228-226 before getting past third-placed Colombia 220-216 in a closely fought semifinal.

India won the first 59-55 to grab a four-point lead before tying the second 58-58. Colombia levelled the scores, winning the third 55-51 as the Indians slipped a bit. However, India won the final end 52-48 to set up a title clash with top-ranked Mexico.

The other Indian teams crashed out prior to medal rounds.

The results: Team events:

Recurve: Men: 9-India (B. Dhiraj, Tushar Shelke, Mrinal Chauhan) bt Malaysia (Khairul Anuar Mohamad, Muhamad Zolkepeli, Muhammad Busthamin) 5-4 (28-26), bt France (Baptiste Addis, Jean-Charles Valladont, Nicolas Bernardi) 5-3, lost to Korea (Kim Woojin, Lee Woo Seok, Kim Je Deok) 1-5 (QF).

Women: 13-India (Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, Simranjeet Kaur) bt Kazakhstan (Alua Mukhtarkhanova, Alina Ilyassova, Medina Murat) 6-2, bt Ukraine (Anastasia Pavlova, Solomiya Hnyp, Veronika Marchenko) 6-0, lost to Netherlands (Laura van der Winkel, Quinty Roeffen, Gaby Schloesser) 2-6 (QF).

Mixed: 4-India (Ankita, Dhiraj) got a bye, lost to Italy (Tatiana Andreoli, Mauro Nespoli) 4-5 (16-17).

Compound: Men: 3-India (Ojas Deotale, Prathamesh Jawkar, Abhishek Verma) got a bye, bt France (Adrien Gontier, Nicolas Girard, Jean Philippe Boulch) 233-230, lost to Netherlands (Mike Schloesser, Jay Tjin-A-Djie, Sil Pater) 230-235 (QF).

Women: 2-India (V. Jyothi Surekha, Aditi Swami, Parneet Kaur) got a bye, bt Turkey (Ipek Tomruk, Hazal Burun, Irmak Yuksel) 230-228, bt Chinese Taipei (Wang Lu-Yun, Chen Yi-Hsuan, Chen Li Ju) 228-226 (QF), bt Colombia (Sara Lopez, Alejandra Usquiano, Juliana Gallego Lopez) 220-216 (SF).

Mixed: 1-India (Jyothi Surekha, Deotale) got a bye, bt Australia (Rhiannon Mills, Brandon Hawes) 156-152, lost to USA (Alex Ruiz, Sawyer Sullivan) 153-154.