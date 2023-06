June 10, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST

SINGAPORE

Indian archers won six silver medals and a bronze at the Asia Cup world-ranking tournament Stage-3 on Saturday.

The results:

Recurve:

Gold medal matches: Men: Individual: Parth Salunkhe lost to Qi Xiangshuo (Chn) 2-6 (27-29, 29-26, 26-28, 27-28); Women: Ruma Biswas lost to An Qixuan (Chn) 2-6 (28-29, 26-29, 28-26, 28-29).

Team: Men: India (Rohit Kumar, Parth, Juyel Sarkar) lost to China 1-5 (52-54, 57-57, 52-57); Women: India (Ruma, Aditi Jaiswal, Ridhi Phor) lost to Korea 3-5 (49-54, 50-54, 55-53, 54-54); Bronze medal match: Mixed team: India (Ridhi, Sarkar) lost to Uzbekistan 1-5 (36-37, 38-38, 37-38).

Compound: Gold medal matches: Team: Men: India (Priyansh, Kushal Dalal, Uday Kamboj) lost to Korea 235-238; Women: India (Pragati, Deepshikha, Sakshi Chaudhary) lost to Korea 232-234; Bronze medal matches: Individual: Men: Priyansh lost to Yang Jaewon (Kor) 146-146 (10-10*-closer to centre); Women: Pragati bt Deepshikha 147-146.

