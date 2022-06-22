Tarundeep, Ankita emerge best Indians
Sports Bureau
Tarundeep Rai and Ankita Bhakat emerged the best Indians in the individual recurve rankings at the Archery World Cup Stage-3 in Paris on Wednesday. Tarundeep gathered 670 points to be placed 27th among men. Comeback-man Pravin Jadhav (668), Jayanta Talukdar (667) and Neeraj Chauhan (649) took the 30th, 32nd and 73rd slots respectively. Ankita logged 644 points to be 31st among women. Deepika Kumari , who returned to the Indian side, lacked consistency as she had a 4 and a missed shot before securing 638 points to be 37th. Simranjeet Kaur (638) was 38th, while Ridhi Phor (626) was 54th. The Indian men’s team (2005) was eighth and the women’s team (1920) 13th. The mixed team (1314) was also 13th. In compound, the fourth-seeded Indian men’s team — which won two gold medals this year — got a first-round bye and defeated South Africa 234-232. The trio of Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini and Mohan Bhardwaj was ousted by Turkey 235-234 in the quarterfinals. The third-ranked women’s team, which also had a bye, got the better of Brazil 230-227 before losing to second-placed Great Britain 231-228 in the semifinals. India, comprising V. Jyothi Surekha, Priya Gurjar and Muskan Kirar, lost to France 233-231 in the bronze medal match.
