Archer Jyothi Surekha nominated for Khel Ratna

Archer V. Jyothi Surekha has been recommended for the for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award by the Government of Andhra Pradesh. The 24-year-old Surekha has been competing at the highest level for close to a decade and had won 33 international medals including nine gold, 13 silver and 11 bronze. Of these, seven are in World Cups, three in World championships and two each in Junior Worlds and the SAG.

The State Government has also recommended the names of hockey player E. Rajani, roller-skaters R. Arun Kumar and Rokhaiyya Farheen Shaik and Priyan Tated for Arjuna Award, kabaddi and kho kho international P. Padmaja and badminton coach P.U. Bhaskar Babu for Dronacharya Award, Chinta Pratap Kumar (athletics) for Dhyanchand Award and Panchada Satyanarayana (roller skating) for Dronacharya Award.

