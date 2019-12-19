Aravindh retains National chess title

Second-seeded GM Aravindh Chithambaram (Tamil Nadu) retained the title with 9.5 points after 11 rounds in the National senior chess championship on Thursday.

Aravindh won with a one-point margin and was awarded a trophy along with cash prize of ₹5 lakh. He beat IM Shyaamnikhil (RSPB) in the final round.

Sharing the second spot were IMs G. Akash (TN) and S. Ravi Teja (RSPB) with 8.5 points.

Top seed GM Abhijeet Gupta (PSPB) finished with 7.5 points, tying for 11th spot.

Final placings:

1. Aravindh Chithambaram (TN) 9.5, 2-3. G. Akash (TN), S. Ravi Teja (RSPB) 8.5, 4-10 Vaibhav Suri (Del), Anurag Mhamal (Goa), M.R. Lalith Babu (PSPB), N.R. Visakh (TN), Himanshu Sharma (Har), P. Konguvel, Abhijit Kunte (both PSPB) 8.