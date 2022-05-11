Sport

Aradhyaa shocks top seed Divya 

NEW DELHI

Aradhyaa Verma shocked top seed Divya Ungrish 7-6(5), 6-2 to reach the girls’ semifinals of the Asian under-14 tennis tournament at the Modern School, Barakhamba Road, here on Wednesday.

The results (quarterfinals):

Boys: Om Verma bt Amogh Damle 3-6, 6-1, 6-4; Levin Safoorydeen bt Tavish Pahwa 6-4, 4-0 (retired); Om Patel bt Shaurya Bhardwaj 6-3, 6-1; Vaibhav Charotia bt Kanishk Kathuria 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Girls: Aradhyaa Verma bt Divya Ungrish 7-6(5), 6-2; Aleena Farid bt Sri Lakshmi Purnani 6-1, 6-1; Shaivi Dalal bt Neelakshi Lather 2-6, 6-3, 6-1; Prachi Malik bt Hirva Rangani 6-4, 6-2.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2022 8:13:20 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/aradhyaa-shocks-top-seed-divya/article65404841.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY