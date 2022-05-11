Aradhyaa shocks top seed Divya
Special Correspondent
NEW DELHI
Aradhyaa Verma shocked top seed Divya Ungrish 7-6(5), 6-2 to reach the girls’ semifinals of the Asian under-14 tennis tournament at the Modern School, Barakhamba Road, here on Wednesday.
The results (quarterfinals):
Boys: Om Verma bt Amogh Damle 3-6, 6-1, 6-4; Levin Safoorydeen bt Tavish Pahwa 6-4, 4-0 (retired); Om Patel bt Shaurya Bhardwaj 6-3, 6-1; Vaibhav Charotia bt Kanishk Kathuria 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.
Girls: Aradhyaa Verma bt Divya Ungrish 7-6(5), 6-2; Aleena Farid bt Sri Lakshmi Purnani 6-1, 6-1; Shaivi Dalal bt Neelakshi Lather 2-6, 6-3, 6-1; Prachi Malik bt Hirva Rangani 6-4, 6-2.
