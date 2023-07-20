ADVERTISEMENT

Indiver Sairem wins his second gold

July 20, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

Keerthivasan K 2571

Palak (MP), Shravani (Mah) and Indiver (SSCB) won their second diving gold in the National sub-junior and junior aquatics championship in diving and water polo. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Indiver Sairem of SSCB won his second gold in the boys Group-I platform event of the National sub-junior and junior aquatics championships in diving and water polo here on Thursday. In the water polo boys’ semifinals, Bengal will take on Kerala while Maharashtra will meet Karnataka.

In the water polo girls’ last-four clash, Bengal will meet Kerala while Maharashtra will challenge Karnataka.

The results:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Diving: 3m spring board: Boys: Group-II: Risav Das (SSCB) 323.10, 2. Rupam Gogoi (Asm) 278.85 pts, 3. Swaraj Lad (Mah) 275.80; Girls: Group-II: 1. Sharavani Suryawanshi (Mah) 252.10, 2. Avani Yadav (MP) 194.30, 3. Swejal Verma (MP) 190.05.

Platform: Boys: Group-I: 1. Indiver Sairem (SSCB) 348.20, 2. Premson Meitei (SSCB) 346.10, 3. Dexson Singh (Man) 297.50; Girls: Group-I: 1. Palak Sharma (MP) 254.45, 2. Koel Sil (Ben) 244.70, 3. Keya Prabhu (Mah) 217.70.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US