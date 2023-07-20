HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indiver Sairem wins his second gold

July 20, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

Keerthivasan K 2571
Palak (MP), Shravani (Mah) and Indiver (SSCB) won their second diving gold in the National sub-junior and junior aquatics championship in diving and water polo.

Palak (MP), Shravani (Mah) and Indiver (SSCB) won their second diving gold in the National sub-junior and junior aquatics championship in diving and water polo. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Indiver Sairem of SSCB won his second gold in the boys Group-I platform event of the National sub-junior and junior aquatics championships in diving and water polo here on Thursday. In the water polo boys’ semifinals, Bengal will take on Kerala while Maharashtra will meet Karnataka.

In the water polo girls’ last-four clash, Bengal will meet Kerala while Maharashtra will challenge Karnataka.

The results:

Diving: 3m spring board: Boys: Group-II: Risav Das (SSCB) 323.10, 2. Rupam Gogoi (Asm) 278.85 pts, 3. Swaraj Lad (Mah) 275.80; Girls: Group-II: 1. Sharavani Suryawanshi (Mah) 252.10, 2. Avani Yadav (MP) 194.30, 3. Swejal Verma (MP) 190.05.

Platform: Boys: Group-I: 1. Indiver Sairem (SSCB) 348.20, 2. Premson Meitei (SSCB) 346.10, 3. Dexson Singh (Man) 297.50; Girls: Group-I: 1. Palak Sharma (MP) 254.45, 2. Koel Sil (Ben) 244.70, 3. Keya Prabhu (Mah) 217.70.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.