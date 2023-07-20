July 20, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

Indiver Sairem of SSCB won his second gold in the boys Group-I platform event of the National sub-junior and junior aquatics championships in diving and water polo here on Thursday. In the water polo boys’ semifinals, Bengal will take on Kerala while Maharashtra will meet Karnataka.

In the water polo girls’ last-four clash, Bengal will meet Kerala while Maharashtra will challenge Karnataka.

The results:

Diving: 3m spring board: Boys: Group-II: Risav Das (SSCB) 323.10, 2. Rupam Gogoi (Asm) 278.85 pts, 3. Swaraj Lad (Mah) 275.80; Girls: Group-II: 1. Sharavani Suryawanshi (Mah) 252.10, 2. Avani Yadav (MP) 194.30, 3. Swejal Verma (MP) 190.05.

Platform: Boys: Group-I: 1. Indiver Sairem (SSCB) 348.20, 2. Premson Meitei (SSCB) 346.10, 3. Dexson Singh (Man) 297.50; Girls: Group-I: 1. Palak Sharma (MP) 254.45, 2. Koel Sil (Ben) 244.70, 3. Keya Prabhu (Mah) 217.70.