Anuya Prasad wins air pistol gold in World Deaf Championship

Published - September 02, 2024 03:45 am IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Champion Anuya Prasad flanked by Sofia Olenych and Halyna Mosina of Ukraine in the World Deaf shooting championship in Germany. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Anuya Prasad won the women’s air pistol gold in a thrilling fashion with a 10.3 last shot to beat Sofia Olenych of Ukraine by 0.1 point in the second World Deaf shooting championship in Hannover, Germany.

Pranjali Dhumal qualified with a world record 568, but finished fourth in the final behind another Ukrainian, Halyna Mosina.

In men’s air pistol, Abhinav Deshwal and Shubham Vashist won the silver and bronze medals respectively, behind Oleksii Lazebnyk of Ukraine.

The Indian team, with Chetan Sapkal as the third member, won the silver behind Ukraine and ahead of host Germany.

The results:

10m air pistol:

Men: 1. Oleksii Lazebnyk (Ukr) 237.0 (WR) 560; 2. Abhinav Deshwal 233.9 (560); 3. Shuham Vashist 214.0 (547);13. Chetan Sapkal 526.

Team: 1. Ukraine 1677 (WR); 2. India 1633; 3. Germany 1599.

Women: 1. Anuya Prasad 232.2 (552); 2. Sofa Olenych (Ukr) 232.1 (551); 3. Halyna Mosina (Ukr) 208.5 (554); 4. Pranjali Dhumal 187.0 (568 WR); 8. Vedika Sharma 106.6 (536).

