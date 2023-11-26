Anurag Singh Thakur unveils Ujjwala, the sparrow, as mascot for Khelo India Para Games 2023

November 26, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur unveiled ‘Ujjwala’ - a sparrow, as the mascot for the Khelo India Para Games 2023, in the Capital on Sunday.

The sparrow is a symbol and pride of Delhi. Its uniqueness portrays determination and empathy. The mascot reminds us that strength comes in many forms and that the human spirit is unbreakable.

The launch was attended by many prominent sportspersons, including Pramod Bhagat, Bhavina Patel, Avani Lekhara, Sumit Antil, Rani Rampal, Yogeshwar Dutt, Sarita Mor, and Akhil Kumar.

The Sports Minister expressed happiness about para games joining the 11 Khelo India Games held so far. He also announced that the budget for Khelo India would be more than Rs. 3,300 crore over the next five years. Pramod Bhagat, the gold medallist in the Tokyo Paralympics, lauded it as the most significant initiative of Khelo India.

The Khelo India Para Games, scheduled from December 10 to 17, is expected to have more than 1400 athletes from across the country, competing in athletics, shooting, archery, football, badminton, table tennis and weightlifting across the Nehru Stadium, Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in Tughlakabad, and Indira Gandhi Stadium.

