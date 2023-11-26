HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anurag Singh Thakur unveils Ujjwala, the sparrow, as mascot for Khelo India Para Games 2023

The Sports Minister also announced that the budget for Khelo India would be more than Rs. 3,300 crore over the next five years

November 26, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
Together: The Sports Minister expressed happiness about para games joining the 11 Khelo India Games held so far.

Together: The Sports Minister expressed happiness about para games joining the 11 Khelo India Games held so far. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur unveiled ‘Ujjwala’ - a sparrow, as the mascot for the Khelo India Para Games 2023, in the Capital on Sunday.

The sparrow is a symbol and pride of Delhi. Its uniqueness portrays determination and empathy. The mascot reminds us that strength comes in many forms and that the human spirit is unbreakable.

The launch was attended by many prominent sportspersons, including Pramod Bhagat, Bhavina Patel, Avani Lekhara, Sumit Antil, Rani Rampal, Yogeshwar Dutt, Sarita Mor, and Akhil Kumar.

The Sports Minister expressed happiness about para games joining the 11 Khelo India Games held so far. He also announced that the budget for Khelo India would be more than Rs. 3,300 crore over the next five years. Pramod Bhagat, the gold medallist in the Tokyo Paralympics, lauded it as the most significant initiative of Khelo India.

The Khelo India Para Games, scheduled from December 10 to 17, is expected to have more than 1400 athletes from across the country, competing in athletics, shooting, archery, football, badminton, table tennis and weightlifting across the Nehru Stadium, Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in Tughlakabad, and Indira Gandhi Stadium.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.