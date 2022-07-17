Sport

Antim clinches women’s 53kg gold 

Antim, with National women’s head coach Jitender Yadav, poses with the gold medal. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Y. B. SarangiJuly 17, 2022 20:32 IST
Updated: July 17, 2022 20:40 IST

Sarita claims her second consecutive Ranking Series gold medal

Sports Bureau

TUNIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

Nineteen-year-old Antim caused three upsets on her way to the women’s 53kg gold on her senior international debut at the Zouhaier Sghaier Ranking Series wrestling tournament here.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

World No. 1 Sarita Mor (59kg) won all her three round robin matches — against Germany’s Elena Brugger (6-0), Canada’s Diana Weicker (10-0) and Tunisia’s Siwar Bouseta (14-4) — to claim her second consecutive Ranking Series gold medal.

Antim, who won the Asian under-20 championships gold last week and had bagged the World under-17 bronze and Asian under-23 silver earlier, won five bouts — including victories over Pan-Am champion Dominique Parrish of the USA (11-0), Olympian Luisa Valverde of Ecuador (4-2) and 55kg Pan-Am champion Karla Gonzalz of Canada (4-2) in the final.

Bipasha (72kg) managed a silver, while Manisha (65kg) bagged a bronze. Deepak Nehra (97kg) won the men’s freestyle bronze. At least three Indian male freestyle wrestlers, including Udit (57kg), Sujeet (65kg) and Sagar Jaglan (75kg), were in the gold medal race on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
sport
Read more...